Cleanup underway after rock slide crumbles into parking lot of North Bergen apartment building

Chopper 2 over scene of rock slide in North Bergen, N.J.

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- A rock slide made a mess early Monday in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The rock slide was reported late Sunday night into early Monday near Boulevard East and River Road.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Tuesday, where several cars appeared to be damaged in a building's parking lot.

One of the damaged vehicles belongs to tenant Wei Zhang.

"I wasn't sure what that was, so I was telling my husband, 'was that an earthquake?' Because it was just one time... But I only find out when I wake up in the morning, I got the email from the management, and then we ran down to see how's our car," she told CBS New York's Dave Carlin.

Now, she's without a car and has to rely on the bus to get to work for the foreseeable future.

"The whole front got smashed... and the front window was also cracked," she continued. "I live on the 11th, so I feel like unless it's a major structure problem, I'm relatively safe. But I'm more concerned about my neighbors who live on the third floor, fifth floor."

Police say the boulevard remains closed from 74th to 79th streets. Buses are being redirected to Park Avenue.

Officials are looking into whether the weekend's wet weather was a factor.

No injuries were reported.