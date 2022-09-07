Watch CBS News
Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act

By Jennifer McLogan

What is New York's Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act?
What is New York's Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act? 02:05

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.

The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.

On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.

Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act.

"How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man.

"Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic idea," he said.

"When we have the labor community, the business community and the environmental community all together, that should tell voters this is a no-brainer," said Matthew Cohen, with the Long Island Association.

"I'd like to know more how the money's being spent," one person said.

Prop 1 money will go to:

  • Protect clean drinking water,
  • Conserve open space,
  • Fight climate change and flooding,
  • Expand sewer infrastructure,
  • And preserve wetlands.

"Was it difficult for both sides to come together in Albany?" McLogan asked Republican State Sen. Mario Mattera.

"No, it wasn't," he said. "It's getting bipartisan because everybody cares about the environment."

If the Bond Act is approved, the state will be able to borrow the money and put out request proposals for the work.

"This is low-interest financing that will be paid off for many decades," Assemblyman Keith Brown said. "It hasn't been done in 30 years."

It will include green power initiatives.

"Four-point-two billion dollars is not really going to put us in debt ... So this is a really great opportunity to make a smart investment," Sen. Alexis Weik said.

Citizens Campaign for the Environment is taking their educational campaign to the streets.

"Clean water is not free, but it is critically important, and so we need for the public to flip their ballot over on November 8th and it will be Proposition 1," said the organization's executive director, Adrienne Esposito.

Proponents are telling skittish voters the environmental bond is necessary and overdue to sustain our state.

