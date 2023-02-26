Watch CBS News
29-year-old man shot, killed during dispute in lobby of Bronx building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 29-year-old man has died after a shooting in the Bronx

Police said the man was shot in the chest late Saturday night after a dispute with someone in the lobby of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Claremont Village section. 

Police believe the suspect got away in a black sedan.

No arrests have been made.   

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

February 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

