3-year-old girl expected to survive after falling from apartment window in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old was rushed to a local hospital after falling out an apartment window in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue in the Claremont section.

CBS2's Thalia Perez was told the child is expected to survive.

The child's grandfather says it's a miracle that his granddaughter is going to be OK. He says moments before she fell, he was frantically looking for her.

"When I opened the door, she passed from me, and then she took the steps up to the third floor and we are looking for her on the downstairs," Andrews Sarpunj said.

The details are still unclear as to where the child fell from and how it happened, but Sarpunj says his 3-year-old granddaughter managed to run away from him on the second floor and reach the third floor.

Moments later, neighbors say they heard the impact of her fall.

"I thought it was a car crash, it was that loud. It was that loud. So when I looked out the window, then I look over to the left, I see the baby on top of the scaffold," a neighbor named John said. "I started screaming to them that the baby had fallen, for somebody to climb up there because I couldn't run down. So two guys climbed up."

The child's grandfather says she was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, and he was relieved that she was conscious and was alert.

Sarpunj also said that she suffered a leg injury. Surveillance cameras in and around the building will hopefully assist police in piecing together exactly what happened.