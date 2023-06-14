Citymeals on Wheels making sure Bronx seniors have food in times of need

Citymeals on Wheels making sure Bronx seniors have enough to eat

NEW YORK - Citymeals on Wheels packaged thousands of meals last week for the elderly population across New York City.

State agencies say this population is the fastest growing group of people in the country, and they're in need of resources.

For every box built, taped together and packaged with meals, it means just one more person over the age of 60 will have food in times of emergencies.

"We are feeding former teachers and nurses," said Citymeals on Wheels CEO Beth Shapiro.

Citymeals on Wheels packaged 45,000 meals for 22,000 New Yorkers too frail to shop or cook for themselves.

"Our Emergency Meal Distribution Center, we do about 500,000 meals annually here," said Shapiro.

In one day, a crew made up of about 12 people can pack up nearly 6,000 boxes to be loaded up and distributed either to someone's home directly or to a center.

Citymeals reports nearly 24% of Bronx seniors live below the poverty line. In the last fiscal year, it delivered over 446,000 meals to nearly 3,000 homebound elderly in the borough.

"A year for home delivered meals is the cost of a week in a hospital or a month in a nursing facility," said Shapiro.

Shapiro explains the importance of why the city's budget should reflect the needs of the elderly population.

The state Department of Health and Office for the Aging launched their first Town Hall to discuss the gaps that exist in services for the elderly and improvements that need to be made.

"By 2030, a quarter of the state's population will be over 60," said Abigail Guisbond, of NYS Department of Health.

Back at the warehouse, Citymeals says each box makes a difference.

"They have now out lived friends and family and often even their own children, and a simple meal coming to the door, a knock, a quick conversation keeps them safe," said Shapiro.

