Citymeals on Wheels delivers Christmas cheer to thousands of elderly and homebound New Yorkers

NEW YORK - Bringing holiday cheer and a good meal to New Yorkers in need, Citymeals On Wheels planned to deliver 2,500 holiday meals to homebound, elderly New yorkers.

More than 300 volunteers helped the organization pack and deliver the meals on Christmas Day.

Citymeals on Wheels says its mission to help vulnerable New Yorkers carries an extra importance on the holidays.

"Getting nutritious food every day is critical to their health and safety, and a check-in is special and needed, especially on a day like today," Rachel Sherrow of Citymeals on Wheels said.

In partnership with community-based groups and older adult centers around the city.

Citymeals on Wheels prepared and delivered more than two million weekend, holiday and emergency meals last year.