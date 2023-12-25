Watch CBS News
Local News

Citymeals on Wheels delivers Christmas cheer to thousands of elderly and homebound New Yorkers

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Bringing holiday cheer and a good meal to New Yorkers in need, Citymeals On Wheels planned to deliver 2,500 holiday meals to homebound, elderly New yorkers. 

More than 300 volunteers helped the organization pack and deliver the meals on Christmas Day. 

Citymeals on Wheels says its mission to help vulnerable New Yorkers carries an extra importance on the holidays. 

"Getting nutritious food every day is critical to their health and safety, and a check-in is special and needed, especially on a day like today," Rachel Sherrow of Citymeals on Wheels said. 

In partnership with community-based groups and older adult centers around the city. 

Citymeals on Wheels prepared and delivered more than two million weekend, holiday and emergency meals last year. 

First published on December 25, 2023 / 3:18 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.