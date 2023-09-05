Boat sinks after catching fire near City Island

NEW YORK -- A boat caught fire near City Island on Tuesday.

The FDNY says the boat caught fire after crashing into a pillar in the area just before 6 p.m.

Officials say about 60 FDNY members responded to the fire and were able to prevent flames from spreading to the dock and surrounding buildings.

The boat sank around 6:30 p.m.

The FDNY says one civilian was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.