City Harvest throwing annual tasting event to help fight food insecurity in NYC

NEW YORK -- September is Hunger Action Month, a time to raise awareness about food insecurity in communities across the country.

City Harvest is doing its part with its annual tasting event next month, featuring some of the biggest names in the culinary industry. 

The event is called City Harvest Presents BID 2023: Drive-In, and it helps rescue and deliver free, nutritious food to millions of New Yorkers in need. 

Celebrity Chef Jake Cohen is taking part in the big event and joined us in the studio to share a special Yom Kippur recipe.

