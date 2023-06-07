City Council LGBTQ+ Caucus announces comprehensive plan to protect the gay community

NEW YORK -- As part of Pride Month, the City Council and the LGBTQ+ Caucus on Wednesday announced an overarching plan and a package of bills to protect the community.

It's called the Marsha and Sylvia Plan, named after Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, leaders of the gay liberation movement that took place at Stonewall in 1969.

Organizers say its the first ever comprehensive plan covering a wide range of issues. It comes on the heels of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and legislation in other parts of the country.

"It's addressing every single area from health care to housing to arts and culture to education. Every issue is an LGBTQIA+ issue," Councilmember Crystal Hudson said.

"This package of legislation, as well as advocacy to invest into our queer spaces, is a stride in fighting to make sure that this city is one of the safest cities for LGBTQ people," Councilmember Chi Osse said.

From the plan, there are dozens of bills that are all in different phases of passage.

