NYC Council bill introduced requiring wealthy to pay more for violations like parking tickets, double parking

By Jeff Capellini

NEW YORK -- The City Council is considering a fine system that if you make more you pay more.

A bill introduced Thursday would create a sliding scale for violations such as parking tickets and double parking.

Low-income New Yorkers would pay less than high-income residents.

Details of the new fine system and various offenses are still being worked out.

Similar programs are already in place in several U.S. municipalities and some European countries.

