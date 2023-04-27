NYC Council bill introduced requiring wealthy to pay more for violations like parking tickets, double parking
NEW YORK -- The City Council is considering a fine system that if you make more you pay more.
A bill introduced Thursday would create a sliding scale for violations such as parking tickets and double parking.
Low-income New Yorkers would pay less than high-income residents.
Details of the new fine system and various offenses are still being worked out.
Similar programs are already in place in several U.S. municipalities and some European countries.
