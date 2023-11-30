Watch CBS News
Citing artificial intelligence concerns, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand proposes new legislation attacking robocalls

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Kirsten Gillibrand is getting proactive in the fight against robocalls.

New York's junior U.S. senator said Thursday the growth of artificial intelligence has provided scammers with new tools and tactics, making their schemes more sophisticated and dangerous.

"Don't take the bait. If someone calls and is in trouble about something, immediately ask for the number, hang up, and then call a loved one," Gillibrand said.

The senator said she is proposing legislation to enhance penalties for perpetrators and bolster consumer protections.

