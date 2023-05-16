NYC Health + Hospitals says health care provider on leave after being caught on video in Citi Bike fight

NEW YORK -- There is fallout from a dispute over a Citi Bike involving a hospital worker.

A spokesperson for New York City Health and Hospitals says the health care provider is now on leave pending a review of the incident.

Attorney Ben Crump posted the video on social media.

Crump says a white woman is seen attempting to steal a Citi Bike from a young Black man, claiming she was threatened and calling for help, but the man maintains he already paid to use the bike.

CBS2 has made several attempts to speak with the woman involved.