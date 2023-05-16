Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Health + Hospitals says health care provider on leave after being caught on video in Citi Bike fight

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC Health + Hospitals: Health care provider on leave after bike fight
NYC Health + Hospitals: Health care provider on leave after bike fight 00:34

NEW YORK -- There is fallout from a dispute over a Citi Bike involving a hospital worker.

A spokesperson for New York City Health and Hospitals says the health care provider is now on leave pending a review of the incident.

Attorney Ben Crump posted the video on social media.

Crump says a white woman is seen attempting to steal a Citi Bike from a young Black man, claiming she was threatened and calling for help, but the man maintains he already paid to use the bike.

CBS2 has made several attempts to speak with the woman involved.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.