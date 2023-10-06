Watch CBS News
Circus Vazquez brings high-flying family fun to Tri-State Area

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Launch into the weekend and have some high-flying family fun with Circus Vazquez.

The family owned business has been entertaining the world for more than 50 years, and they're making stops in the Tri-State Area. 

CBS New York's Cindy Hsu and John Elliott chatted with Ring Master Jan Vazquez and Production Manager Jose Alberto Vazquez to learn more about the show and even tried a few things out themselves.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

