Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking the old-fashioned way in Bushwick since 1945

Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking the old-fashioned way in Bushwick since 1945

Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking the old-fashioned way in Bushwick since 1945

NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945.

"Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.

The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades.

Equally traditional are the recipes.

"Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.

The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness.

"That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.

At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to the ice cream cake is made from scratch.

"We do everything by hand. If anybody wants my resume, I'm going to show them my hands," Anthony's father Nino said.

A lifelong baker, Nino first took a job at Circo's in 1966 after immigrating to the United States from Sicily. Within a few years, he had purchased the shop from its founder.

Now, he's handing down to the next generation not only baking techniques but life lessons, too.

"One thing I say to my children: Respect what you do and respect the people, and business is going to last a long time," he said.

Circo's Pastry Shop

312 Knickerbocker Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

(718) 381-2292

Local delivery and nationwide shipping available

https://circospastryshop.com/