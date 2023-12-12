Church rectory goes up in flames overnight in Yonkers

Watch CBS News
By Christina Fan

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A church rectory went up in flames overnight in Westchester County

Crews were called around 3 a.m. to a church on Buckingham Road in Yonkers

When they arrived, the rectory was engulfed in flames and smoke was filling the neighborhood. 

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the rectory, preventing them from spreading to the church. There was also a partial collapse in the back of the building. 

Neighbors told CBS New York's Christina Fan the building was formerly Bryn Mawr Park Presbyterian Church, but it sold about six months ago and now houses a different congregation.

The cause is under investigation, but officials said the building was undergoing construction at the time.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:18 AM EST

