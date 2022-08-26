Watch CBS News
4 critically injured when van carrying Queens church group crashes on New York State Thruway

ATHENS, N.Y. -- A van carrying a church group from Queens crashed and overturned in Upstate New York, leaving four people with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it happened on the New York State Thruway in the town of Athens in Greene County.

A group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning home from a trip to Niagara Falls.

Police say the 73-year-old driver tried to avoid another vehicle changing lanes when he over-corrected and lost control of the van, causing it to overturn several times.

The driver was not injured.

Nine passengers, between the ages of 37-84, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others remain in critical condition.

Police say no charges are pending and no tickets were issued.

