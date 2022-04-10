Watch CBS News

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls on Biden administration to crack down on ghost guns

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD says city's gun crisis is magnified by increase in ghost guns 03:17

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Biden administration to make stricter ghost gun laws.

Schumer wants serial numbers for these unregulated, untraceable guns and the kits to make them, and he wants background checks for those who buy them.

"The issue of ghost guns is haunting all of New York ... Federal government has the ability through regulation to stop these ghost guns," he said.

The White House is expected to make an announcement on cracking down on ghost guns as soon as Monday.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.