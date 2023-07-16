Watch CBS News
Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to sanction China over fentanyl production

NEW YORK -- Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to sanction China over the production of fentanyl.

Schumer says he will push to include the sanctions as an amendment in the upcoming defense policy bill.

He says sites across China are producing the synthetic opioid without any interference from the government.

"We have learned the sad fact of the matter is that we know where this starts and predominantly comes from, and that is China, and the Chinese government does nothing about it," Schumer said.

The amendment that would include sanctions has bipartisan support in the Senate.

It would also declare fentanyl trafficking a national emergency.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 5:50 PM

