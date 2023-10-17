Sen. Chuck Schumer says he's had "serious discussions" with Sen. Bob Menendez about federal charges

Sen. Chuck Schumer says he's had "serious discussions" with Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK -- In a CBS Mornings interview about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's trip to Israel, the conversation shifted to why he hasn't called on Sen. Bob Menendez to step down.

"What would it take to move you toward a position of saying, 'You know what, Senator Menendez, please step away'?" CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil asked.

"Look, as I've said before, the Senate should have certain standards, and if you read the indictment, Senator Menendez has gone way, way below those standards," Schumer said.

"Why wouldn't you just say, you know what, Bob, I think of you as a colleague and a friend, but now is the time, you got to go. I'm just curious about what your hesitation is," CBS Mornings' Gayle King said.

"I've had, I've had some serious discussions with him," Schumer said.

"Which are ongoing?" Dokoupil asked.

"As I said, I've had some serious discussions with him, yes," Schumer said.

"OK, you clearly don't want to discuss it," King said.

Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is facing charges including conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt.