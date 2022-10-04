Former NYC Council Speaker Christine Quinn reveals battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer
NEW YORK -- Christine Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, is sharing her battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Quinn, 56, reflected on her mother, who died from cancer when she was 56, in an opinion piece for "Vogue" magazine.
Quinn revealed she just finished chemotherapy treatment after having a cancerous tumor removed in May at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
She encouraged everyone to get their check-ups and said a colonoscopy saved her life.
