New Jersey high school students Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis killed in crash over spring break

WAYNE, N.J. -- Tributes are pouring in across Wayne, New Jersey after two high school students were killed at the start of spring break.

A cold emptiness hung over Wayne Hills High School as students mourned the deaths of their beloved classmates, Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis, who were best friends.

"He had such a great, great heart that he would have changed the world," said Enrico's brother Aaron Hensz.

"He was destined to do big things," said Heather Enrico, his sister.

Friday, the boys were driving to a cabin in Upstate New York when their car crashed near a sharp turn on a wet and foggy road in Gilbertsville.

Hensz said he was supposed to meet his brother for a weekend of fishing and off-roading.

"He was calling me, telling me 'I'm on my way up, but I missed the turn, so I'll be a little late.' Told me he's like a half hour late. He just never showed up," said Hensz.

Tributes for the high school juniors poured in from the school board president to their principal.

Pakonis was on the swim team and shared a love of automobiles with Enrico, who enjoyed jiu-jitsu and the great outdoors.

"He had so many plans of joining the military. He wanted to join the Marines. He had all of these business ventures that he wanted to do," said Enrico's sister.

The boys' friends said their kindness made a lasting impression on everyone they met.

"He was always my baby brother, but I still looked up to him for how hard-working he was and how kind he was. It would just come natural," said Hensz.

The school district is offering counseling services through Wednesday.

