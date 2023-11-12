Chris Christie visits Israel, discusses division in Tri-State Area over war

Chris Christie travels to Israel, shows solidarity in the war against Hamas

TEL AVIV -- Former New Jersey governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie traveled to Israel on Sunday to express solidarity in the war against Hamas.

Christie got a look the arsenal Israeli troops seized from Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack.

CBS New York's Doug Williams asked Christie about how the war is causing division back here at home.

"This conflict seems to be dividing classrooms, workplaces. What do you think? What do you think it is about this conflict that is leading to that? And what would you say to the people out in New York City with Palestinian flags and in support of that cause?" Williams asked.

"Well, look, I think some of them have to be confused. They have to be getting horrible information, and I think that's happening particularly on college campuses all over this country, by people with a much different agenda then the truth. And what I'd say is that anybody that advocates for the loss of life, on Israelis or Palestinians, I'd remind them that there was a ceasefire in this conflict before Oct. 7," Christie said.

Christie also visited a hospital in Tel Aviv and met with wounded soldiers and family of Israeli hostages.