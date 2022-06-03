Watch CBS News
Gov. Hochul pledges $3.8 million to address health disparities

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Harlem on Friday to help religious leaders tackle health disparities in communities of color.

Hochul revealed New York's financial support of the Choose Healthy Life program, which addresses health equity in the Black community through Black churches, at the First Corinthian Baptist Church. 

"I was asked to be supportive. I said, 'What do you need?' They said about $3.5 million. I said how about 3.8? $3.8 million to support your services and I want this to be a model for the rest of the nation," Hochul said. 

Quest Diagnostics, a private sector company, is also supporting the program. 

June 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

