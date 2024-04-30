Bodycam video shows NJ Transit officers save choking child's life: "Stay with me, buddy!"

Joe Biden visiting Wilmington, Del. on Tuesday and more top stories Joe Biden visiting Wilmington, Del. on Tuesday and more top stories 02:26

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Body camera video shows New Jersey Transit Police officers rescuing a 3-year-old child who was choking

New Jersey Transit Police posted the video on social media on Tuesday, saying it showed officers springing into action the evening of April 16 at Trenton Station.

On Tuesday, April 16, at 9:44 p.m., NJTPD officers at Trenton Station

Police officers responded to a call for help coming from a migrant bus that had arrived from Texas, according to NJ Transit officials. The private bus was de-boarding and the passengers were set to catch a train to New York City.

When officers arrived they saw the child being carried off the bus. The officers noticed the child was choking but initial CPR efforts did not dislodge the obstruction.

The video begins with a passenger shouting for help in Spanish and others calling for an ambulance to take the child to a hospital.

"He's turning blue," one officer can be heard saying about the child.

The video then shows K-9 officer Geoghegan carry the child into a police cruiser and begin racing toward a nearby hospital with emergency lights and sirens on. While Geoghegan is driving, another officer, identified as Sgt. Filandro, is in the passenger seat with the child in his lap and performing chest compressions.

"Stay with me, OK?" an officer can be heard saying to the child.

As they exit a highway toward the hospital, the blockage seems to be dislodged.

"He's moving," Filandro says. "There we go, buddy."

They then exit the police vehicle at a hospital.

"He's breathing again...we just got him, we got whatever it was out, he's moving."

The department says it salutes each officer involved in the rescue.