Chip Wade, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group: "I'm in my happy place"

NEW YORK -- Chip Wade is the CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, which runs some of the best-loved restaurants in New York City.

"As a kid that grew up in Dunkin' Donuts and spent three years, I can say I've had every shape and form in covering of a doughnut possible, this is the best thing ever," Wade said as he sampled a new cruller.

He's not wrong. CBS New York's Maurice DuBois got share those remarkable crullers with Wade at Daily Provisions, one of more than a dozen restaurants in this company's portfolio.

Wade might seem like an unlikely candidate for the position, spending his career in fast casual and dining chains like Red Lobster, TGI Friday's and the aforementioned Dunkin', where he got his start in the restaurant business at 15. He is also one of just a handful of Black CEO's in this industry.

DuBois and Wade met in the private dining room at Ci Siamo on Manhattan's West Side.

"I want to start with a snapshot of restaurants in our city shirt today. How are we doing?" DuBois asked.

"What drives the economic engine for New York City, obviously, right - Broadway and entertainment. Sports is back and then obviously business. And so the restaurants follow the trends and overall, things are very, very good," Wade said.

"The influx of migrants. Sure, it's been a serious issue in the city. And the hospitality industry sees them as potential workers as employees," DuBois asked.

"Asylum seekers are here, and they want to work, right? We have somewhat of a archaic system with regards to how long it takes to get them to get a work visa. But they are long, by the way, I believe it's six months," Wade said.

"So what's the what's the need?" DuBois asked.

"We probably could use probably 50 to 70 more employees," Wade said.

And with regard to Union Square Hospitality Group employees, Wade said their well being is central to the corporate culture. He says that consideration is in the DNA of USHG, something that some say is a rarity in the hospitality industry.

"We're an organization that had a little over 2,300 employees. And because of the pandemic... we had to fire, lay off the vast majority of our workforce," Wade said. "How can we care for our former employees and colleagues in a in a time of need, as much as we did when we were thriving and open?"

So they created an employee relief program called "Hugs." Wade said employees can donate any amount from their weekly paycheck, and an employee in need of financial assistance can apply for a grant, anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. They have raised millions for the effort.

"Talk to me about diversity and inclusion in this company. In the restaurant business, in general, you are rare, rare commodity, a Black man in charge of a company of this, of this stature," DuBois said.

"It's a passion for me to make sure that our employees and our workforce is representative of the city," Wade said. "We actually post... our diversity and inclusion statistics and statistics on our website. That is something that our employees wanted. And it's a way for us to hold ourselves accountable."

Union Square Hospitality Group was founded by Danny Meyer in 1985, starting with the Union Square Cafe. Today, this restaurant group has garnered more than two dozen James Beard awards, and even a few Michelin stars. They serve up a myriad of cuisines across broad price points. Walking through the vast dining room at the 2-year-old Ci Siamo, you can't help but see a man totally in his element.

"I'm in my happy place. Right when I can see our guests. And I can hear the clap of the plates. When I can hear this coming about," Wade said.

DuBois asked about the open kitchen at the restaurant.

"We wanted everyone to feel that they were coming into our homes, . And that you're part of the whole dynamic scene," Wade said.

For DuBois, there's no better place to be than with the CEO and executive chef standing in the kitchen, sampling some of their favorite dishes.

"It is the great uniter. Right? And it has a way of touching our soul beyond just filling our bellies, who, and the way that we connect, and why people around food, has a way of filling our hearts in our soul. What I'm feeling right now," Wade said.