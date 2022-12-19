Watch CBS News
Chinatown restaurant destroyed by fire in April reopens nearby

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a grand reopening Sunday for a Chinatown restaurant that was devastated by a fire earlier this year.

Flames ripped through Dim Sum Palace in Chatham Square near Mott Street just before midnight on April 29.

The new location on Division Street is the biggest Dim Sum to date, with more than 200 seats on two levels.

The grand opening celebration kicked off with a traditional Chinese dragon dance.

"Nice dim sum, fast dim sum, and the banquet. I'm open until 4 a.m. in the morning," said Sam Yan, president of Dim Sum Palace, Inc.

Dim Sum is family owned and operated. There are now seven locations across Manhattan.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

