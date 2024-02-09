Watch CBS News
Local News

Chinatown's Chatham/Kimlau Square to undergo $56 million redesign

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams announces $56 million revitalization effort for Chinatown
Mayor Adams announces $56 million revitalization effort for Chinatown 00:56

NEW YORK -- A key part of Chinatown is about to get a multimillion dollar overhaul.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that his administration will partner with the state on a $56 million revitalization initiative for Chatham/Kimlau Square.

Critics say the square's current layout is too complex, endangering drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The new plan will redesign the area to make it safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

"For the governor to join us in making this multimillion dollar investment to revitalize the economy. Open space means open business. It brings tourists, it brings visitors and it brings dollar bills. We want people to spend money in this community," Adams said.

The plan also involves adding a traditional Chinatown arch in the neighborhood.

Construction on the square's redesign is expected to start in 2027 with an estimated completion in 2029.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 7:26 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.