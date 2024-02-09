Chinatown's Chatham/Kimlau Square to undergo $56 million redesign

NEW YORK -- A key part of Chinatown is about to get a multimillion dollar overhaul.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that his administration will partner with the state on a $56 million revitalization initiative for Chatham/Kimlau Square.

Critics say the square's current layout is too complex, endangering drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The new plan will redesign the area to make it safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

"For the governor to join us in making this multimillion dollar investment to revitalize the economy. Open space means open business. It brings tourists, it brings visitors and it brings dollar bills. We want people to spend money in this community," Adams said.

The plan also involves adding a traditional Chinatown arch in the neighborhood.

Construction on the square's redesign is expected to start in 2027 with an estimated completion in 2029.