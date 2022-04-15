At least 2 dead, others injured after fire at Chinatown apartment building
NEW YORK -- At least two people are dead and others are injured following a fire at an apartment building in Chinatown.
The FDNY says two civilians have died, and two others suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters were also hurt.
Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to a six-story building on Mulberry Street.
The FDNY said the fire started on the fifth floor.
More than 100 firefighters responded, and the flames were brought under around 6 a.m.
