At least 2 dead, others injured after fire at Chinatown apartment building

NEW YORK -- At least two people are dead and others are injured following a fire at an apartment building in Chinatown.

The FDNY says two civilians have died, and two others suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters were also hurt.

Manhattan 2-Alarm Box 0162, 78 MULBERRY ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING A, , Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 15, 2022

Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to a six-story building on Mulberry Street.

The FDNY said the fire started on the fifth floor.

More than 100 firefighters responded, and the flames were brought under around 6 a.m.

