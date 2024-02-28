Children's author Jacqueline Woodson staging two stories with BAMKids

Children's author Jacqueline Woodson teaming up with BAMKids

NEW YORK -- Award-winning children's book author Jacqueline Woodson is teaming up with the Brooklyn Academy of Music to stage two of her stories into captivating productions.

"The Other Side" and "Show Way The Musical" are making their New York premiere in March, as part of BAMKids 2024 spring season.

Woodson spoke with CBS New York about the collaboration and what it was like adapting her stories for the stage.

She will also be joined by some well known directors and choreographers.

Watch her full interview above for more information.