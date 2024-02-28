Watch CBS News
Children's author Jacqueline Woodson staging two stories with BAMKids

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Award-winning children's book author Jacqueline Woodson is teaming up with the Brooklyn Academy of Music to stage two of her stories into captivating productions. 

"The Other Side" and "Show Way The Musical" are making their New York premiere in March, as part of BAMKids 2024 spring season. 

Woodson spoke with CBS New York about the collaboration and what it was like adapting her stories for the stage.

She will also be joined by some well known directors and choreographers.

Watch her full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

February 28, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

