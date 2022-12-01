2 children rescued from smoke-filled apartment in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two children are recovering Thursday after they were rescued from an apartment fire in Stamford.

The fire happened Wednesday night on Custer Street.

Firefighters said they faced heavy smoke inside the apartment and found the semi-conscious children on the second floor.

The 2-year-old and 3-year-old were rushed outside and revived on the front lawn of the complex. They are expected to be OK, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.