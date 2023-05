Child rescued from vault in abandoned Brooklyn building

Child rescued from vault in abandoned Brooklyn building

Child rescued from vault in abandoned Brooklyn building

NEW YORK - Firefighters rescued a child from a vault inside an abandoned building in Brooklyn.

It happened late Thursday night on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

Firefighters had to use a saw, torch and sledgehammer to breach a wall and remove the child, who, we're told, is between 12-15 years old.

The entire rescue took around 40 minutes.

No one was hurt.