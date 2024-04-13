Man wanted for punching 9-year-old girl in Grand Central Terminal, police say

NEW YORK -- MTA Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a child in Grand Central Terminal on Saturday.

Jean Carlos Zarzuela MTA Police

It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the dining concourse.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was standing near her mother when a man walked up to them and, unprovoked, punched the child in the face before running off.

MTA Police officers responded to render aid to the child. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for dizziness and pain.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jean Carlos Zarzuela. MTA Police say the suspect is known to them.

Anyone who sees Zarzuela or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call MTA Police at (718) 361-2201.