Watch CBS News
Local News

Child plunges from balcony in Manhattan's East Harlem

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A 7-year-old child plunged from a balcony in East Harlem Friday morning. 

It happened just before 11 a.m. at 131st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. 

Preliminary information suggests the child plunged from a balcony on the 12th floor and landed on one on the ninth floor. 

He was rushed to an area hospital. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 12:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.