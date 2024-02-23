Child plunges from balcony in Manhattan's East Harlem
NEW YORK - A 7-year-old child plunged from a balcony in East Harlem Friday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. at 131st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.
Preliminary information suggests the child plunged from a balcony on the 12th floor and landed on one on the ninth floor.
He was rushed to an area hospital.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
