3-year-old child, woman injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run, police say

NEW YORK — A child and a woman were injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Winthrop Street and Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.

Police say a 61-year-old man was driving a minivan down Rockaway Parkway when he hit two vehicles. The driver then allegedly made a U-turn, struck a 26-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, and drove off.

According to police, the child suffered only minor injuries, but the 26-year-old was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene. Both were taken to a local hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say about a minute later, the same driver crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles at Howard and Blake avenues.

The driver was taken into custody. It's unclear if he was injured in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

