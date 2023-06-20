9-year-old boy saved after falling into East River in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A young boy was saved after falling into the East River in Brooklyn on Monday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Pier 5 in Brooklyn Heights.

The boy's family tells CBS2 the 9-year-old was playing around the area when he fell in.

Witnesses say they saw a good Samaritan go into the water and pull him out.

"We looked over, and a little boy was drowning in the water, like he was trying to come up for air ... I noticed one of the wooden poles in the water, so I told him to grab onto it," witness Lanequa Jackson said. "And then a guy, he jumped in and I kept shouting, a hero without a cape."

The FDNY says by the time they got there, the young boy was already saved.

Thankfully he was not hurt.