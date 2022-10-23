Watch CBS News
NYPD: Child falls from 2nd story window in Brooklyn, expected to survive

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 3-year-old fell from a second story window Sunday in Brooklyn, according to police.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on West End Avenue in Manhattan Beach.

The child was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital and is stable condition.

Police believe the incident was an accident and no criminality is suspected at this time.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

