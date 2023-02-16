Watch CBS News
Chick-fil-A opens "brake room" for NYC delivery workers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Chick-fil-A is opening a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City. 

The fast food chain built a breakroom for people who make deliveries for apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

It features places to sit and rest, or get coffee and tea, use the restrooms, and there are outlets to charge mobile devices. 

The rest space is located on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th streets on the Upper East Side. 

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:41 PM

