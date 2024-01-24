Chick-fil-A will pay $4.4 million to settle lawsuit for overcharging customers during pandemic

Bill would require some N.Y. Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays

NEW YORK -- Some Tri-State Area residents who have ordered Chick-Fil-A in recent years could be eligible for a refund.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of customers in New York, New Jersey, California and Florida.

Chick-fil-A agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle the suit for overcharging customers for delivery during the pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges the restaurant chain promised low delivery fees on its app and website, but later increased menu prices by 30%.

Eligible customers will receive a $30 gift card.