Watch CBS News
Local News

Chick-fil-A will pay $4.4 million to settle lawsuit for overcharging customers during pandemic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bill would require some N.Y. Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays
Bill would require some N.Y. Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays 00:33

NEW YORK -- Some Tri-State Area residents who have ordered Chick-Fil-A in recent years could be eligible for a refund.

A class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of customers in New York, New Jersey, California and Florida.

Chick-fil-A agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle the suit for overcharging customers for delivery during the pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges the restaurant chain promised low delivery fees on its app and website, but later increased menu prices by 30%.

Eligible customers will receive a $30 gift card.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 6:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.