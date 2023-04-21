Chicago back in Big Apple for Musicians On Call benefit concert

NEW YORK -- Chicago is on tour of North America, making a stop in New York City.

The band will be at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square this Sunday for an intimate performance benefitting the nonprofit Musicians on Call.

Ahead of the show, we spoke with original band member, Lee Loughnane, who is now in his 56th year of touring.

He shared a sneak peek of what to expect Sunday, talked about the band's connection to Musicians on Call and what fans can expect from them next.

