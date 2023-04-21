Watch CBS News
Chicago back in Big Apple for Musicians On Call benefit concert

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Chicago playing Times Square benefit
Chicago playing Times Square benefit 06:11

NEW YORK -- Chicago is on tour of North America, making a stop in New York City. 

The band will be at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square this Sunday for an intimate performance benefitting the nonprofit Musicians on Call. 

Ahead of the show, we spoke with original band member, Lee Loughnane, who is now in his 56th year of touring. 

He shared a sneak peek of what to expect Sunday, talked about the band's connection to Musicians on Call and what fans can expect from them next.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

