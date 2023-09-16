Watch CBS News
Section of road collapses in Chelsea after reports of manhole fire

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- There was a scare in Chelsea when a section of road collapsed Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of West 19th Street near Seventh Avenue.

First responders received reports of a manhole fire just before 2 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Con Edison says a primary heater is out of service at the intersection, and crews are making repairs.

No customers have been impacted.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

