Section of road collapses in Chelsea after reports of manhole fire
NEW YORK -- There was a scare in Chelsea when a section of road collapsed Saturday.
It happened at the intersection of West 19th Street near Seventh Avenue.
First responders received reports of a manhole fire just before 2 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Con Edison says a primary heater is out of service at the intersection, and crews are making repairs.
No customers have been impacted.
