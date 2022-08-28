Watch CBS News
Man robbed of Rolex worth $12K in Chelsea, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for men behind violent mugging in Chelsea
NYPD searching for men behind violent mugging in Chelsea 00:23
Surveillance video shows two men on a dirt bike accused of robbing another man in Chelsea.
Police are looking for three men who rode up onto a sidewalk in Chelsea and stole another man's Rolex on Aug. 26, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are looking for three men who rode up onto a sidewalk in Chelsea and stole another man's Rolex.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say the 64-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk on West 23rd Street when someone on a moped and two others on a dirt bike followed him.

The passenger on the dirt bike got off, then allegedly took the man's watch and pushed him to the ground. The suspect got back on the dirt bike, and all three took off.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police say the Rolex was worth about $12,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 27, 2022 / 10:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

