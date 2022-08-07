NYPD investigating deadly stabbing at shelter in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing at a Chelsea homeless shelter.

Officers were called to the shelter on West 24th Street around 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, it is believed the victim was experiencing homelessness. His identity is not being released at this time.

A weapon was found at the scene.

No one is in custody, and police have not released information on a suspect.