NYPD investigating deadly stabbing at shelter in Chelsea
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing at a Chelsea homeless shelter.
Officers were called to the shelter on West 24th Street around 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress.
When they arrived, officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, it is believed the victim was experiencing homelessness. His identity is not being released at this time.
A weapon was found at the scene.
No one is in custody, and police have not released information on a suspect.
