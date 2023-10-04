Check out some of the hottest toys from this year's North American International Toy Fair at Javits Center
NEW YORK -- The North American International Toy Fair just wrapped up at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.
It's the first time the popular expo was back in person in the Big Apple since 2020.
Toy makers from around the globe showed off their latest offerings that could be on kids' wish lists this holiday.
Toy Insider's Editor in Chief Marissa Silva joined us in the studio Wednesday to show us some options, including:
- Spill Again
- Grizzly Bear Games Playset
- Pigs on Trampolines
- Dinobytes Battle Arena
- Spy Labs Incorporated
- Magic Mixes Magic Lamp
CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.