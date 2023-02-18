Chathams School District files lawsuit against social media companies

CHATHAM, N.J. -- A Morris County school district has filed a lawsuit against a number of social media companies.

The Chathams School District is suing Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Google and YouTube.

In the lawsuit, the district claims social media companies exploit children and say schools are forced to spend more money and resources to prevent suicidal thoughts, depression and anxiety.

A spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, says, "We don't allow content that promotes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders."

Snapchat said they "work closely with leading mental health organizations to provide in-app tools for Snapchatters and resources to help support both themselves and their friends."

Google says they've "invested heavily in creating safe experiences for children across our platforms and have introduced strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well-being."