Peeping goat spotted wandering through Chatham Township

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey town is being told to be on the lookout for an animal on the loose.

A goat has been caught peeking into homes throughout Chatham Township.

The Chatham Township Police are actively searching for the peeping goat that has been seen throughout the Township. We... Posted by Chatham Township Police Department on Thursday, May 11, 2023

Police say the goat didn't come from Creekside Farm, but they know who owns it.

They say residents shouldn't try to catch him and should call police for help instead.