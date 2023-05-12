Peeping goat spotted wandering through Chatham Township
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey town is being told to be on the lookout for an animal on the loose.
A goat has been caught peeking into homes throughout Chatham Township.
Police say the goat didn't come from Creekside Farm, but they know who owns it.
They say residents shouldn't try to catch him and should call police for help instead.
