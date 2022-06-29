Charline Santiago, Jonathan Ruiz charged in multi-state sex trafficking ring

NEW YORK -- Two people are facing charges in a multi-state sex trafficking ring.

The Manhattan District Attorney indicted 27-year-old Charline Santiago and 29-year-old Jonathan Ruiz, both from Ohio.

Prosecutors say the suspects forced women to engage in sex acts for money. Ruiz allegedly forced at least one woman to produce videos and take photos for the website OnlyFans.

The alleged crimes occurred throughout the Tri-State Area, as well as in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Massachusetts.

Both suspects face several charges, including sex and labor trafficking and promoting prostitution.