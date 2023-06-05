Changing The World: Maurice DuBois talks to extraordinary group of women about mental health

NEW YORK -- Everyone has a story.

"It may not be you. It may not be your spouse. But, unfortunately, no one has avoided it completely," Harris Schwartzberg of Two Bridge said.

A group of extraordinary women -- Chelsea Clinton, Raquelle Stevens, Midge Purce and Glenn Close -- gathered to highlight the mental health epidemic in a Two Bridge "Changing The World" panel discussion moderated by CBS2's Maurice DuBois.

"We say ignore all these factors, there's something in your mind that you're struggling with. And I think that's so neglectful, because we're not addressing the root of the problem," Purce said.

Through music, insightful conversation, and understanding, it might take a village, but this is how we change the world.

"She came up to me and said 'I need your help. I can't stop thinking about killing myself,'" Close said. "And then Jessie came me, my life changed after that... . The shame, the sense of being sidelined, was overwhelming... we decided that the most important thing was to start talking about it."

"Imagine her life, being one of the most famous people in the world and you've got all these eyes on you and it can feel extremely overwhelming... I think we got through it by constantly having those tough conversations," Stevens said. "We're meant to do life together. We're not meant to do it alone. We all have struggles - it can be anything - but we need each other."

"Please enjoy, but please remember, we're in this together," Schwartzberg said.

