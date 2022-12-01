Gov. Kathy Hochul helps break ground on clean energy project between Canada, New York City

Work begins on project to bring hydropower to New York from Quebec

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul helped break ground Wednesday on a new clean energy project.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express will bring hydropower from Quebec, Canada, to New York City.

"And once complete in 2026, it'll deliver 1,250 megawatts. What does that mean? Let me put it in words you'll understand. One million, one million homes will be powered because of what we're doing here. That's extraordinary," Hochul said.

The governor says the project will help meet the state's goal of obtaining 70% of electricity statewide from renewable sources by 2030 and create about 1,400 jobs.