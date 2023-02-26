Ceremony commemorating 30 years since 1993 World Trade Center bombing held in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- A ceremony commemorating 30 years since the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is happening Sunday in Lower Manhattan.
Six people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt after a truck bomb exploded in a basement level parking garage.
The ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum will start with a moment of silence at 12:15 p.m. followed by family members reading their loved ones' names aloud and placing roses in their memories.
