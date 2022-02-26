Watch CBS News

Ceremonies mark 29 years since World Trade Center bombing

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 29 years since the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Six people were killed when a truck bomb exploded in the North Tower's underground parking garage.

The Port Authority will stream a virtual commemorative mass from St. Francis of Assisi Church in Manhattan.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will hold a ceremony at noon.

